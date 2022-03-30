Celebrities who suffered from alopecia areata and were never shy to talk about it in public

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Tyra Banks, Jada Pinkett Smith & Voila Davis

The term alopecia has been in use a lot these days. Especially, after the incident which took place at the 94th Academy Awards with Jada Pinkett Smith. The 50-year-old has been trolled by the comedian Chris Rock on Sunday night for her autoimmune disorder which resulted in heavy hair fall. While it is said that Chris Rock had no idea about Jada's medical condition, the joke blew out of proportion and became the talking point. Alopecia is a term that is used for hair loss of all kinds. Hair loss is disheartening and stressful for many people, as one does not know how to deal with this problem.

Well, we can say that if you are suffering from alopecia, then you are not alone in this. Many celebrity faces came out and spoke about their autoimmune disorder.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pickett has been embracing her hair loss for a long time. The actress has also garnered praise for her tight short hair at the 94th Academy Awards. In 2018, Jada first spoke about her medical condition. In an Instagram video, she revealed, “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that. So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

Jesy Nelson

The English singer Jesy Nelson, who is known to be a part of the British girl group 'Little Mix', also faced hair loss problems when she was a teenager. While talking to Fabulous Magazine Jesy said, “I was probably about 13 when my hair just started coming out, Stress can cause alopecia and it wasn’t nice. I got picked on because I’ve always liked to dress differently. I’ve never really wanted to fit in with everyone else.’’

Tyra Banks

American supermodel Tyra Banks also faced the problem of losing her hair. The multi-millionaire personality lost her hair to a high level of stress. While speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the model said that writing her bestseller novel Modelland had taken its toll on her which resulted in hair fall. "Honestly, chilling for me was eating a meal,” she said. “I couldn't just look at the ocean. And in hindsight that wasn't healthy. How can I say this without tearing up? I got a little alopecia from the stress."

Viola Davis

The Oscar-nominated actress Viola Davis also lost half of her hair when she was 28 years old. The actress opened up about her difficult times when she spoke to Vulture magazine. She said, "I was like, What is this? Until I found out it was stress-related. That's how I internalized it." She also added “I am telling you, I have spent so much of my life not feeling comfortable in my skin. I am just so not there anymore."

Keira Knightley

The pride and prejudice actress Keira Knightley has also experienced heavy hair-fall. In 2016 the actress revealed to a news portal that once she used to wear wigs because of the repercussions of dyeing her hair. She said, "I have dyed my hair virtually every color imaginable for different films. It got so bad that my hair began to fall out of my head!''. But now, the actress has started to take good care of her hair which has stopped her hair-fall.