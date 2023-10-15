Caught on camera: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's awwdorable moment after IND vs Pak match | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Congratulations are flooding in for Team India after their victorious match against Pakistan in the World Cup 2023, that happenede on Saturday (October 14). Anushka Sharma, who was present in Ahmedabad to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, was spotted celebrating India's win with him. Now, a video of the duo from the field after the much-celebrated win went viral on social media.

On October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue secured a significant victory over Pakistan, winning by 7 wickets. In the post-match celebration, a heartwarming video of an awwdorable moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became a viral sensation. In the video, Virat is seen using sign language to communicate with his wife Anushka, who was seated in the VIP stand. An internet user guessed that the cricketer indicated the actress to head to the hotel while he would join her later. However, the mystery behind Virat’s message to Anushka continues to keep fans guessing.

The cutest interaction between the couple has captured the hearts of many. Watch the video:

Upon returning to their hotel post-match, they were warmly welcomed by the hotel staff and others. Virat-Anushka were joined by fellow cricket players' spouses, including Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife) and Prithi Ashwin (R Ashwin's wife).

Another video has emerged from the hotel lobby where both the players and their family members were accommodated during their stay in the city. The footage captured Virat and Anushka holding hands as they walked through the reception area with the hotel staff and other members. Anushka, elegantly dressed in white, wore her infectious smile throughout.

Meanwhile, rumours of Anushka's pregnancy have been circulating for several weeks. During the match, Anushka was spotted in the stands by cameramen a few times, the actress appeared to strategically hide her baby bump throughout. However, a new video has now surfaced online that gave a glimpse at Anushka’s baby bump. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat are already parents to a charming two-and-a-half-year-old named Vamika.

ALSO READ: Art Director Milan known for Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi, dies; Jayam Ravi and others pay respect

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Deepika Padukone REVEALS her first look from Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe | See Photos

Latest Entertainment News