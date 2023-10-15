Art Director Milan known for Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi, dies; Jayam Ravi and others pay respect

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KARTHIKRAVIVARM Art Director Milan with Ajith

Art Director Milan, known for his work in iconic Tamil films like Kalabha Kadhalan and Saamy 2 passed away while reportedly filming for his next film with actor Ajith Kumar in Azerbaijan. He was currently working with Ajith for his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi. Not just this, Milan had also worked as an art director for Ajith’s previous films including Billa, Veeram and Vedalam.

According to a report in ETimes, "Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. He had returned to the hotel last night after shoot and was normal. But this morning, he’d assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital." Adding, that upon hearing the news, Ajith had rushed to the hospital with the film's director Magizh Thirumeni and cinematographer Nirav Shah. "However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away."

Milan, has worked with some great artists in movies like Citizen, Red and Villain starring Ajith Kumar, Thamizhan, Thalapathy Vijay and others. After the news, many took to social media and paid their last respects. Jayam Ravi tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of Art Director #Milan. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."

About Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar is currently in Azerbaijan filming for his film Vidaa Muyarchi with director Magizh Thirumeni collaborating for the first time with the actor. Lyca Productions has backed the film. Vignesh Shivan was scheduled to direct the picture at first, but he was fired owing to creative issues with the producers. "AK62 is a disappointment for me," he remarked. Ajith Kumar's side makes no mistakes. Production is dissatisfied with the second part. I am glad that someone like Magizh Thirumeni was given the opportunity."

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and many more in prominent roles. Anirudh, a South music composer, and Nirav Shah, a cinematographer, are reconnecting with the actor for Magizh Thirumeni's directorial. This is the former's third cooperation with the latter, following Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017). The film will soon go into production. It is expected to be released in mid-2023.

Furthermore, there have been reports of Ajith Kumar teaming up with 'Mark Antony' fame Adhik Ravichandran for a future project, but nothing has been finalised yet.

