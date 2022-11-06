BTS' V to return to acting with Squid Game 2? ARMY wants to see Kim Taehyung in romantic K-drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TAEGUIDE, SUGAMIHONEY BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS' V to return to acting? Well, that's something that ARMY has been waiting to hear for a long time especially given that BTS members -- Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung -- have confirmed going to the military. While the K-pop star is yet to make an official announcement about his acting stint, multiple Korean media reports claim, Kim Taehyung is working on an acting project. Some fans even speculated that he might be seen in Squid Game 2. V, who is currently busy with his album was seen in the K-drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet in 2016 alongside Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

The news of Kim Taehyung's acting stint has sent the ARMY into a tizzy. "Kmedia reported that according to officials, V is working hard with the plan to release an album with his own details at the end of the year & showing steady interest in acting activities !! KTH1 IS COMING.. ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING," a social media user tweeted. Another said, "A KTH1 AND A DRAMA ROLE WE GETTING BEFORE THE YEAR END??? ARE WE EVEN READY FOR WHAT KIM TAEHYUNG IS ABOUT TO DROP!! what if taehyung in squid game sequel perhaps.. KTH1 IS COMING ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING #KimTaehyung #BTSV #BTS."

m/BTSArmy_47/status/1589082551523893249?s=20&t=AYwDKxophczPBPtZNYm0pA}

Meanwhile, all seven members of the popular South Korean music group BTS are looking forward to carrying out their military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process soon. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

Don't miss these:

Alia Bhatt admitted to hospital? Actress & Ranbir Kapoor reported to welcome baby soon

Pregnant Alia Bhatt with baby bump is most stunning mom-to-be | PICS

Latest Entertainment News