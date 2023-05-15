BTS Suga's Agust D Los Angeles Concert: Singer Halsey's surprise performance shakes up Army

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/932220SG Superstar Halsey does a surprise performance at BTS Suga's D-DAY concert in Los Angeles

BTS Suga is on a world tour for his latest D-DAY album and is currently in the USA. His photos and videos from the concerts are going viral constantly as sometimes he takes the phones of the fans and records the videos while other times he teases them with his actions. Fans go crazy every time the rapper holds his guitar and plays some soothing songs for them. While Suga is enough to make the fans go gaga, he recently had a surprise guest who left the audience in awe.

BTS Suga previously went viral after singer Max made an unexpected appearance on stage. Fans were even more ecstatic when the singer performed "Burn It" alongside Suga.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME !? MAX AND YOONGI TOGETHER IN ONE FRAME PERFORMING BURN IT ?!?" was one user's reaction. Another user said, "I feel so fortunate I was able to see you perform with Yoongi." One more user wrote, "You guys were amazing! Legendary performance!!" "So good. You guys were off the hook!" "You were soooo amazing we love you, we purple you Thank you for all the love and support you gave Yoongi and BTS" was another BTS army's reaction.

When pop star Halsey appeared at the concert to perform "Suga's Interlude" on May 15 KST with the BTS rapper, it instantly gained attention online. Halsey has been one of the biggest supporters and industry friends of BTS, she has even collaborated with for the song, 'Boy with Luv.'

Have a look at how singer Halsey's surprise performance at the Los Angeles concert, made the BTS army go insane with adoration

BTS army was ecstatic to watch the two celebrities perform on stage together. One user commented, "Beautiful. I love you both." another user said, "I AM NOT JEALOUS, I AM NOT JEALOUS...NOT EVEN AN ONCE Suga's Interlude has been a top favorite collab since it dropped Dec of 2019. They finally got to perform it and the way Yoongi looks at her....their friendship is so sweet. @halsey you are phenomenal" One more fan wrote, "I SHOULDVE BEEN THERE HALSEY LITERALLY GOT ME INTO BTS"

Have a look at the clips shared by the fans and their internet-breaking reaction

