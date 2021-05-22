Image Source : TWITTER/@CHOI_BTS2 BTS new song Butter breaks record, earns 113mn YouTube views in 24 hours

K-Pop super band BTS is ruling the hearts as well as the charts. The band released its latest song "Butter" and it has already started breaking records. The song has garnered 110 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record of their earlier english song Dynamite. Also, BTS' Butter set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday. In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes.

The band's new music video also drew around 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its midnight (EST) premiere. "Butter" is also the second BTS song after "Dynamite" to be performed entirely in English, which vastly improves its prospects at radio, according to forbes.com.

"Butter" is a dance pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.

RM in a global press conference from Seoul said, "We hope that 'Butter' can be really the summer song for 2021. So we'll try to do the best we can, work hard on our promos and our activities."

The band will perform "Butter" for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

They are nominated in four categories at this year's award -- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. The band also kicks off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.

