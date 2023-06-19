Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Military Service: Jungkook, Jimin, BTS V and others to enlist by year-end

BTS Military Service: The members of the Kpop superband BTS are all set to enlist in the military, After releasing their solo albums and projects, Jin and Jhope enlisted in the service in December and May respectively. Now, all eyes are on Jungkook, Jimin, BTS V, RM, and Suga. While BTS ARMY wants the members to delay it as much as possible, there are reports going viral on the internet, that claim that the remaining members will enlist by year-end.

BTS members Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung are the only ones who have not released their solo albums yet. On the other hand, RM, Jimin and Suga are currently completing their solo schedules to start the enlistment process. A fan page dedicated to BTS stated, "According to officials, @BTS_twt will complete Military Enlistment of all members, including V and Jungkook, by the end of this year. They will fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year."

It further stated, "Despite being eligible for postponement, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner. Their aim is to minimize any gaps and continue @BTS_twt as a whole group after coming back."

BTS Jungkook Solo Album

BTS Jungkook will be releasing his solo album on July 14, according to Korean media publication Soompi. The report quoted Sports Chosun saying that the album will include a song in English as well. It also quoted BTS agency BigHit's statement saying, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed."

As fans await Jungkook's solo album, the BTS Maknae made sure he keep the fans on their toes with other projects. He performed at the FIFA World Cup in November last year where he sang his football anthem 'Dreamers'. The song broke many records. Jungkook also featured in the song 'Left and Right' by American singer Charlie Puth.

BTS 10th Anniversary

To celebrate BTS 10th Anniversary, the members surprised fans with the live performance of their latest track ‘Take Two’. All of them also shared heartfelt letters on Weverse to express their gratitude and shared some special moments from their decade-long journey.

