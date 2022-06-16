BTS leader RM, Jungkook and V clarify break up rumours, post heartfelt letter for ARMY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS leader RM, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung

'Are BTS members breaking up?' 'Is BTS going on a hiatus?' and 'Will BTS come back together'- These are the questions raining on social media after the superband BTS during their ninth-anniversary dinner party announced that they are taking a break to focus on their solo careers. The news spread like wildfire, leaving the BTS ARMY heartbroken. While words like 'hiatus' and 'dismantle' led to a lot of confusion, the company handling BTS issued an official statement to clarify that the band is not dismantling. Now, BTS leader RM, golden maknae Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung have also personally taken to social media to silence the 'break up' noise.

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon took to Weverse on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt letter for the ARMY and assure them that BTS will always be together. He said, "We received a lot of questions back in our interview asking about fans, but it's hard to describe our bond. Anyways what we shared on the Festa dinner was a confession to the fans that were interacting with us, the fans that never asked anything in return."

He added, "Everyone who watched the video will know and from the title Yet To Come, what we honestly wanted to say was that right now is not the end. I believe and have no doubts that our ARMYs who know us will understand what we were trying to say."

He concluded, "As the person who shared the most [in the video], I wanted to give a brief summary. I want to thank everyone who watched the video and shared your positive support, love and energy, whether from close by or far away. Whether as a team, or as an individual, I will work hard to show you a good side of myself. Thank you...... There were times where we fought and were upset with each other, we started our social activities early in our 10s-the 20s and we're going through trial and error as we are maturing as adults. Although I am afraid that this message can cause another fuss as I am the first one to discuss."

On the other hand, BTS' youngest member Jungkook also went on VLIVE to interact with the ARMY and clarify the rumours. He said, "I woke today and saw that there was a mess, about Bangtan [BTS] going on a hiatus or suspending activities, or disbanding. So I thought there were things to set straight, and came here [on the live]."

Jungkook stressed that BTS is not going on hiatus or disbanding and that 'BTS is forever'.

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS also assured fans on Weverse and said, "Now, as this is the start of our healthy footsteps so that we can remain as Bangtan [BTS] for a long time, I trust that ARMYs will really like this side of us as well."

Meanwhile, BTS Festa 2022 was definitely loaded with many surprises for ARMY. While the fans enjoyed their new songs 'Yet To Come' and 'Run BTS', they cried with RM and Jhope during the dinner party when they were pouring their hearts out. The last couple of days have been an emotional roller coaster ride for both BTS and their ARMY.

Looking at the silver lining, BTS rapper Jhope is all set to drop his solo album next month. He will be the first member to do so and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.