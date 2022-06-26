BTS' Jin's shirtless pic sets Internet on fire; RM jokes he wasn't wearing pants, Suga & JHope react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIN Jin of BTS

BTS' Jin has set the temperature soaring on social media. The Korean sensation, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin dropped a shirtless pic flaunting his friendship tattoo. In the pic, Jin is seen standing in front of a beach with his back to the camera. Like all his group members -- RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga -- Jin got a tattoo that reads ‘7’ on his lower waist. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Jin wrote in Korean, “I also got a friendship tattoo.”

Pulling Jin's leg, RM reacted to the photo writing, "Oh, I was shocked. I thought you are not wearing pants.” He was referring to Jin's trousers in beige colour. Jin responded saying, “Then it’s a crime.” Other BTS members Suga, and J-Hope too reacted to the photo. While J-Hope hyped up Jin's photo writing, "Holy Moly", Suga asked him, "Why the sudden rush?" To this Jin said, "Are you going to Jeju Island without a plan? I got a ticket in 1 minute." Take a look at Jin's shirtless photo:

Jin's photo opened a thirst trap for ARMY. Reacting to the photo a user wrote, "AINT NO DAMN BODY LOOKING AT THE TATTOO. kim seokjin you menace. i literally thought this day would never come. 26072022." Another one said, "Kim Seokjin you were silent these past few days and came back topless holy shit you're driving me insane."

A third one tweeted, "Never in this lifetime did i think kim seokjin would post something like this." A BTS fan noted, "we live in a world where jin has showed the most skin out of everyone in bangtan in the year 2022 this was not in my chapter 2 bingo card."

K-Pop sensations BTS recently revealed plans to pursue solo careers and "grow", but pledged to return "someday". Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge.

They also took a mini break in 2019.