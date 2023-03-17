BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper's enlistment date out; tells ARMY this is not a goodbye

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Jhope Military Service enlistment date out

BTS Jhope Military Service: After Jin left for military service in December last year; fans were dreading the day when other BTS members will also leave for the mandatory service. Rapper Jhope recently revealed that he is next on the list and also received the notice for his military enlistment. On March 16, during a live broadcast, the BTS member talked about the same and shared that the enlistment date is out. Jhope also revealed that BTS' oldest member Kim Seokjin contacted him and wished him for military service.

BTS Jhope said, "I can't tell you exactly in detail, but I have the date to enlist already. It's time to get ready. Since Jin enlisted, I thought about when I should do it, but I decided to go as soon as possible and show you a better side of myself." He further added, "Right when I got the notice, Jin contacted me. I asked a lot of questions, and Jin gave me advice on what I needed."

Jhope said, "My goal during my time in the military is not to get old. Don't get old, and stay in good condition."

Jhope also assured ARMY that this is not his last Weverse LIVE before his military enlistment. He said that it is not a goodbye and hinted that he will come LIVE again to interact with the fans.

BTS member J-hope started his military enlistment process earlier. In a statement posted on the South Korean group's fan community forum Weverse, the BigHit agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns.

Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," the agency added.

Meanwhile, Jhope recently released a solo song with J. Cole called 'On the street'/ He said that he wrote the songs keeping in mind the ARMYs and their love. Also, Disney+ Hotstar recently released the documentary “j-hope IN THE BOX” to detail Jhope's journey of producing his first official solo album "Jack In The Box".

