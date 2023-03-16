BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is hotness overload in latest photos; ARMYs call him a 'thirst trap'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLEKOREA BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is hotness overload in the latest photos

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung never fails to leave his fans wide-eyed with his charming personality and hot looks. The singer is rightly named the most handsome man in the world many times and now, he has proved it yet again. On Thursday, BTS V shared sizzling photos on his Instagram and set the internet on fire. HE feature on the cover of Elle Korea Magazine and his different looks were pure 'thirst trap' for ARMYs. Sharing the photos, the magazine said, "With his low tender voice, he has soothed many hearts. Introducing the cover star of ELLE Korea April issue, V of BTS, as he opens up his perspective on the power of music!"

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dropped the photos and fans flooded his post with comments. A user said, "he's literally the most handsome man in the world." Another said, "Gorgeous Kim Taehyung! The most beautiful and cosmic! One in a million! We love you, Taehyung!" A third user quipped, "Why does this hot tough guy look make me want to kiss all the hurts and make them better?! He is blazing hot! That’s what I call sexy!"

The photos focus on capturing Taehyung's alluring eyes and his mischievous charm. He is called the Celine Boy as he is the global ambassador of the band. According to the reports, BTS V actively came up with ideas and led the atmosphere of his filming the set to life for the photo shoot.

Talking about his music to Elle Korea, BTS V explained how he is greatly influenced by the stories of the fans. He said, "I learn a lot from the messages sent by ARMYs about their lives. Daily stories on what makes them happy and what they're working on these days strengthen me."

Meanwhile, BTS V (Kim Taehyung) has been reaching many milestones in his career. Recently, he becomes the first person in the world to have over 10 M likes on all Instagram posts.

While the BTS members have set on their individual journey when it comes to their careers due to their upcoming military enlistment, fans are eagerly waiting for Taehyung's solo album.

