Drunk Jungkook schools fans who tell him to 'stop drinking'; BTS RM flirts and says 'I miss you'

BTS Jungkook surprised fans yet again after he went LIVE on Weverse and interacted with the ARMYs while drinking. When the BTS maknae started the broadcast, he explained that he was drinking a highball. While listening to music, he went on three different dates with the fans as he changed clothes three times. Like always, his live session included him telling about his music choices, answering the fans' questions and slipping out interesting details. While the singer enjoyed his time, he also called out a fan who asked him to stop drinking.

While many fans commented on his drinking, others asked him to speak in English which appears to have frustrated him. BTS Jungkook then claimed, "Ah, why are you guys telling me to stop drinking? I’m a grown adult, and I’m 27. I’m enjoying it while I’m still young." He further said, "You only live once. If I am born again as… If I’m guaranteed a second life, I wouldn’t do this."

This isn't the first time BTS Jungkook called out fans for crossing the limits and asked them to behave. On the other hand, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon also crashed Jungkook's LIVE broadcast and asked him 'what bar have you opened'. Looking at the maknae drinking and enjoying himself, Rm further commented, "let's drink together" and "I miss you jungkook-ssi."

RM also requested Jungkook to play songs of his choice which JK failed to recognize. Namjoon requested "Breathe" by Lee Hi among others. Then, the Euphoria singer shared that he observed RM in his studio when he had left the door open while working. Jungkook said, "hyung (namjoon) is very consistent. did you know that recently I was quietly watching while you were working in your studio? you usually leave your door open, I dont know about recently but you left your door open so"

Jungkook then sang two songs and RM praised his singing skills.

What left fans amused is when BTS RM commented, "I want to go out with Jeon Jungkook". The BTS member flirted a storm on the internet as fans went gaga over their chemistry and asked them to come together for a LIVE. To this, JK replied, "hyung, how can you say something like that on here!" Namjoon dropped another comment saying, "I'm getting drunk on your voice."

When RM left, Jungkook revealed that while he was singing, the only person he could think of was his 'Namjoon Hyung'.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook deleted his Instagram account recently and promised fans that he will be more active on Weverse. The singer revealed, "I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!" He added, "I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!"

He also reassured ARMY that he will continue to interact with them via Weverse LIVE.

On the work front, Jungkook was last seen performing at the FIFA World Cup 2023. He sang and grooved to his anthem 'Dreamer' which went on to break many records. Now the fans are waiting for his solo album ahead of his military enlistment.

