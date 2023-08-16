BTS’ J-Hope shares muscular update on Instagram, pictures go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS’ J-Hope shares muscular update

BTS’ J-Hope recently took to social media to share a series of pictures in his military uniform and the netizens couldn’t feel more excited and nostalgic. The ARMYS were missing their ray of sunshine, Hobi.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “I’ll fight for it again”. The idol looked extremely handsome in his military uniform and even showcased his amazing Jack in the Box phone case. It wasn’t only his visuals, but in a few of his photos, J-Hope gave fans a glimpse of his house’s interior and instantly recognised some big, bright boots scattered across the floor.

Although J-Hope is currently serving his military service, he has made sure to keep fans updated with what he’s been doing and even made ARMYS smile with photos after attending Suga’s concert with Jin.

J-Hope has joined a South Korean boot camp to begin his 18-month compulsory military service in April. He became BTS’ second member to join the South Korean army. In December last year, BTS’ oldest member Jin was the first group member to enter the army and fulfill his duties towards the nation.

Suga too recently announced his military enlistment plans on the last day of his D-Day concert tour.

For the unversed, under South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens are to serve for 18-21 months by the age of 28. The BTS members comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin V, and Jungkook had previously been granted exemptions to defer their enlistments until they turned 30 after receiving an Order of Cultural Merit in 2018 by then President Moon Jae-in.

Latest Entertainment News