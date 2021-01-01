BTS end 2020 with a digital gig, supported by Steve Aoki, Halsey

Image Source : TWITTER/@BTS_BIGHIT BTS end 2020 with a digital gig

K-pop stars BTS concluded 2020 by entertaining their fans, also called the ARMY, with a digital concert. Global artistes Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki joined the South Korean band by connecting remotely. Grammy-nominated BTS had a set list, which included their chart-topping single "Dynamite", a first No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a Korean act.

They also sang "Make it right" with singer Lauv, who joined the stage with the help of hologram technology. The band performed their hits "MIC DROP" and "Boy with luv" accompanied by DJ Steve Aoki and singer Halsey respectively on an LED screen.

Ahead of the show on December 31, Steve Aoki had tweeted: "I can't tell u how insane this event will be. But u already know this!! @BTS_twt on NYE and me @halsey and @lauvsongs supporting our boys. If u aren't #army then ure missing out. Happy New Years everyone!!!"

The "2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE" show also featured South Korean acts Lee Hyun, Bumzu, NU'EST, GFriend, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN.

The show was planned to be held both online and offline, but due to Covid-19, it was only streamed online.