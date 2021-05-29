Broken But Beautiful 3: Shehnaaz Gill loves Sidharth Shukla's web show, fans declare it binge worthy

Image Source : TWITTER/ANKI_SIDDIAN, INSTASHEHNAAZ GILL Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill

Siddharth Shukla, who has been one of the country's most popular names after reality show Bigg Boss Season 13, has been in the headlines for several days. He remains a topic of discussion among fans and his every project creates quite a hype on social media. His latest project, Broken But Beautiful 3, which also marks his web debut has met with a similar response. Soon after the premiere of the show, hashtags related to it became one of the top trends on social media sites and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

Sidharth's BB 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill, who has also featured with him in a couple of music videos took to Twitter to heap praises on the actor and his web show. "Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla. you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!" she wrote in a tweet.

Fans too love Sidharth's performance in the show. "'This is how i hit ground zero' and the fall.... @sidharth_shukla in this scene u hv just nailed it... completely nailed it," wrote a fan describing scene from the web series. Another wrote, "Can I just hug you now? I love you... ok? And you have done such an amazing job that no words or appreciation would be enough to justify ur acting & character! I'm literally so so proud of you, my boy and I love you my baccha!" A third user on Twitter lauded the series saying, "Just finished watching #BrokenButBeauiful3 as it's already my one of the fav series and it's songs are always my fav . #SidharthShukla and #SoniaRathee did full justice to their character Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesHeart suit Loved everything abt it , frm emotional scenes to romantic."

"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, the show will has a new jodi -- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The new season can be streamed on ALTBalaji.