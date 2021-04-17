Boney Kapoor shares late wife Sridevi's photo with Tamil actor Vivekh, reveals she was his 'big fan

Image Source : TWITTER/BONEYKAPOOR Boney Kapoor shares late wife Sridevi's photo with Tamil actor Vivekh

Producer Boney Kapoor on Saturday mourned the loss of Tamil comedian and actor Vivekh. He died on Saturday morning due to ill health in a private hospital in Chennai. Sharing a rare picture of the actor with his late wife Sridevi, Boney Kapoor revealed that the veteran actress was his 'big fan.' He also said that Sridevi had introduced him to Vivekh's work.

Boney Kapoor said, "My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek,"

Vivekh was admitted to SIMS Hospital on Friday morning after showing "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock". Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. on Friday by his family members, the hospital said. He was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Vivekh born as Vivekanandan first joined the Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world. He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander. Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies. Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.

Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivekh through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (Late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.