'Feel disgusted...': Bobby Deol opens up about playing Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal

After Aashram on OTT, Bobby Deol returned to the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. For those who have not the film yet, Deol plays Abrar Haque who goes on killing men and raping women. While social media is grooving to his viral Jamal Kudu entry, Deol opened up about the role and revealed how disgusted he was during the first few days of the shoot.

Bobby Deol admits feeling disgusted with his character Abrar in Animal

In a recent roundtable interview with Film Companion, the actor said he felt disgusted with himself when he began shooting. However, he realised he was playing a character. "Why am I feeling so disgusted, so icky? Fir maine unhi logon ke sath jinke sath scene mein jo bhi kiya hai, fir unke sath hum shaam ko sath mein baith ke khana kha rahe hain. Everything is normal," he said.

Bobby Deol, who was away from the silver screen, revived his career with Animal. From his viral Jamal Kudu entry to Lord Bobby plaudits, social media is swamped with reel videos around the actor. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal released on December 1 and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Besides Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, who played Zoya in the film, is winning hearts with her acting prowess and has been tagged as the National Crush.

Although the film is shattering records at the box office, it has also triggered a massive debate around misogyny in Hindi films. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal crossed the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. The film minted Rs 15 crore on Day 17 and the total collection stands at Rs 512.94 crore in India.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court against extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Latest Entertainment News