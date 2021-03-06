Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBY DEOL Bobby Deol says Abbas-Mustan are like family to me

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will work with Abbas-Mustan after eight years in the director duo's upcoming film, Penthouse. Bobby has worked with Abbas-Mustan in films such as Soldier, Humraaz, Ajnabee and Players. Bobby will be seen alongside Arjun Rampal, Mouni Roy, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Broacha and Waluscha De Sousa in the film. Most of the shooting has been completed and the release date is yet to be announced. The film will be released on an OTT platform.

"Abbas-Mustan are like family to me. It's been a 22-year association since Soldier. I have always loved their vision of making movies. I am happy to be working with them again after many years," says Bobby.

Bobby and Arjun treated their fans with exciting news as they announced their new OTT venture, Penthouse on Netflix. Deol, who won praises with his stellar performance in his last web series, Aashram shared a picture with co-star and wrote, '"What happens when 5 friends find an unknown dead body at their penthouse? A chilling thriller! Streaming soon on @netflix_in".

Actor Arjun Rampal also shared the news as he wrote, "Can the death of an unknown woman test the loyalty of 5 friends? We'll find out soon in Penthouse."

Meanwhile, Bobby, who is back in the spotlight with his role on Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, is gearing up for the next season of the show. His upcoming films are Love Hostel, Apne 2 and Animal.