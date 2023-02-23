Bipasha Basu pens heartfelt birthday wish for Karan Singh Grover; shares unseen photo with Devi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu pens heartfelt birthday wish for Karan

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are embracing parenthood for the first time, are currently relishing the new addition to their family. Today, February 23rd, Karan is celebrating his 41st birthday. On this special day, wishes have been pouring in for the actor from showbiz. Among so many wishes, Bipasha Basu's wish caught all the eyeballs. The actress posted an incredibly cute picture of the trio with a special note.

On Thursday, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable birthday post. She posted a sweet photo of her and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, cuddling their baby child, Devi. The trio is dressed entirely in white in the image. The actress has not disclosed her daughter's face until now, and she covered Devi's face with a white heart emoji. Her caption read, '"Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING. This day is the most special day every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father #monkeylove #monkeyprincebirthday #blessed #gratitude."

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. After announcing the arrival of their baby, the couple shared first family picture, hiding their little angle's face. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel: Quarter cup of you, Quarter cup of me, Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

