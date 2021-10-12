Bigg Boss: Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu support Rubina Dilaik after Kashmera Shah's sly dig

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Kashmera Shah

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and actor Abhinav Shukla have come out in support of Rubina Dilaik after Kashmera Shah took a sly dig at the Bigg Boss 14 winner. Jaan was replying to a tweet where Kashmera had praised the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15 followed by a tweet suggesting that Rubina and Abhinav have paid followers on social media. Refuting her claims the singer took to Twitter and wrote 'real people and real emotions still exist'.

"Seriously ? Sab kuch paid nai hota. I think in this era of ‘purchased fandom’ people forget that Real People & Real Emotions still exist ! @RubiDilaik I want my "payment" in the form of life-long friendship, love, and blessings from you & @ashukla09 ! #GetReal #BB14 #BB15,” he wrote.

His tweet was in response to Kashmera’s post that read, “Also I understand that a lot of celebs hire fake people and make fake accounts to attack real people. In the end when they stop paying people to write about them is when the problem sets in. #dontbelieveyourowncreatedpress #fakefans #paidfollowers.”

After Rubina Dilaik, her husband and actor Abhinav too had something to say to Kashmera. While he did not mention her name, his tweet was seemingly a response to the actress' previous tweet. "For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps," he wrote.

Rahul Mahajan also had something to say about the ongoing Twitter fiasco.

For the unversed, it all began when Kashmera took a sly dig at the tele-couple by writing, "Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples."

Meanwhile in Bigg Boss 15 latest episode, Bigg Boss announced open nomination which became the starting point for many fights between the 'junglewasis' themselves when they saw the tables turning and new gameplay unfolding. Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa and Vishal Kotian were the ones to get nominated.