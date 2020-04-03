Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi scared about her family stranded in Iran amid coronavirus pandemic

Among the many celebrities who are scared because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi who has an all-together a bigger reason to be worried. In a recent interview, she opened up about concerned she is about her family including mother, two brothers and a close friend who are in Iran amid the time of crisis in the world. She is upset about the fact how she could not be with them at this time and also revealed that the situation is really bad there as there are no sanitizers or proper medicines available out there.

In an interview with a leading portal, Mandana said, "For my friends in India, the situation hit them for the past two weeks. For me, I’ve been stressed with this whole situation for 60 days. My mom was supposed to be with me here for Holi, she’s been doing this for seven-eight years now. This year, she couldn’t. I can’t send her anything, they have a lot of problems with hand sanitisers and medicines. The only way we connect is through the internet. The situation is really bad there."

The 31 years old actress also said that the government is not supportive and, "have made a hand wash station outside the shops that are open. Even tests aren’t available, so literally they take you to the hospital if you need to be in the ICU, there’s no getting healed."

Talking about herself, Madana revealed that she has always been traveling and therefore storing food was not in her routine. She said, "I’m still struggling with how to store food, because I’m always travelling, so I didn’t used to store food. Now I’m learning how to package chicken and fresh veggies. It’s a learning process. I have two dogs at home too. This is how our new life is going to be. I’m not used to staying at home the whole day."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries