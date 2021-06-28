Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAAN KUMAR SANU Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu on his transformation: When I entered show, I was 92 kg, lost 22 kgs

Motivational Monday! Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu shocked everyone with his latest Instagram pictures. Recently, he dropped a photo flaunting his toned physique. The singer underwent a physical transformation and lost 22 kilos. He also revealed that it was actor Eijaz Khan, who motivated him to start working out regularly. In a recent interview, Jaan opened up about this weight loss journey, diet regime and motivation behind this change.

Talking about the transformation, he said "Post coming out of Bigg Boss 14, I saw a few initial episodes of mine and I didn’t look that great onscreen. I was looking very fat in fact. The problem is the 14 days quarantine that we were in before entering the Bigg Boss house, I ate a lot that time and the chef at the hotel was a Bengali. He just kept feeding me food. I was just eating all the time and when I entered the BB house I was 92 kg."

"I dropped some weight inside the Bigg Boss house. When I came out of the house I was 78. I dropped around 14 kilos in 2 months inside the house but it was more of an unhealthy weight loss. Because we were dealing with a lot of stress, we were having less food due to limited ration. My eating habits were not that great and Rubina Dilaik used to run behind me because I would not eat. Pavitra Punia would also be behind me so that I could eat. Also, because of the atmosphere in the house, I didn’t feel like eating. So I ended up losing 14 kg in 2 months," Jaan added.

Jaan said that singers have to be presentable. "When I came out I decided that this unhealthy weight loss, I will make up for it and I’ll keep a check on myself. Then I lost 8 more kilos and I am 70 now. I decided to do this because in today’s time and date I feel singers also have to be presentable. Singers cannot be just behind the mic and everybody is doing music videos and there’s a lot of onscreen presence that is being focused on. I thought why not to use it as a sort of starting point for my transformation. That’s how I decided I have to do this."

Talking about his motivation, he revealed "When I was inside the house, Eijaz Khan (bhai) used to motivate me a lot. There was a singing task inside the house wherein Eijaz bhai made a poster on a vest which had my name on it and Gauahar had kissed on it. So, the lipstick mark was there on it and I got that as a memento from the Bigg Boss house. When I got that vest from Eijaz and Gauahar, I promised them that I will wear it one day. I told them I will fit into this vest and that I will wear it to one of my concerts and perform in this vest. I did that and I still have that vest with me. I clicked a picture and posted it on social media. They both were very happy. Gauahar even shared it on her Insta story and she wrote that you can achieve anything that you’ve put your mind to. Eijaz bhai did a video call with me and stated that now I should be in this good shape and motivated me. He being the amazing human being that he is he gave me a few fitness tips how to gain muscle mass and everything.

"I just decided to focus on my fitness because at some point everyone has this moment when either you want to pursue the moment or let it go. I just didn’t want to let it go so I decided to make fitness a part of my life. I want to look fit," concluded Jaan.