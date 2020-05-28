Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN, BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar calls Amitabh Bachchan 'baller' once again, Big B is eager to know the meaning

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture collage of himself from his 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie, and a snippet of his look from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The then Vs now picture created much buzz but it was Bhumi Pednekar\s 'baller' comment that has stolen the show once again. The Saand Ki Aankh actress lauded the veterana actor and commented, '"44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I’m telling you you’re the most baller person ever,” The use of the word ‘baller’ left Amitabh confused. He replied to her comment saying, “Arre...Bhumi...what is ‘baller’??? Kab se pooch rahe hai, koi bata hi nahi raha (I have been asking for a long time but no one is answering me).”

To clear Big B's confusion, a netizen explained: "Baller means extremely good or impressive."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar comments on Amitabh Bachchan's post

Earlier, Bhumi used the expression was when Big B shared a selfie with his grandson, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya recently. Commenting on his post, Bhumi Pednekar had complimented him, saying: "You're a baller sir."

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on OTT platform on June 12. The film features Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with him who plays the role of the tenant who is always at crossroads with his landlord, played by Bachchan. The movie will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in 'Mr Lele' along with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. She will also be part of periodical drama 'Takht' co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage