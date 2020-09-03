Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE/YAMI GAUTAM Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam on board after Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor

Days after makers of horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' confirmed the participation of actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are on board. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film will also feature Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Not just the entry of the two beauties, it has also been revealed that the shooting of the film will take place in Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur. It is the first time that the fans will witness an ensemble cast like this working together. The team is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year.

The announcement of Yami and Jacqueline's entry in the film was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle where he wrote, "JACQUELINE & YAMI... #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam join the cast of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Stars #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Will be filmed in #Dharamshala, #Dalhousie and #Palampur."

Talking about Jacky and Yami, Pavan Kirpalani said, "I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script. From the beginning, we were keen on having Jacqueline and Yami join the team for this film. They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board."

When the film was announced, the director said, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film."

According to Mumbai Mirror, "Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghostbusters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now."

The filming for the horror-comedy is set to begin by the end of the year 2020.

Talking about Yami, her last venture was Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bala while Jacqueline was last seen in Salman Khan's video Tere Bina. While for Saif, it is confirmed that he will be seen playing the role of Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.

