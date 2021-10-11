Monday, October 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95
  • US-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics
  • PM Modi will virtually participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Bhagyashree celebrates Navratri with family by performing Ganga aarti in Rishikesh | VIDEO

Bhagyashree celebrates Navratri with family by performing Ganga aarti in Rishikesh | VIDEO

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree attended the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh with her husband Himalaya Dasani, son Abhimanyu Dasani and daughter Avantika Dasani to celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2021 20:38 IST
Bhagyashree
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIMANYUD

Bhagyashree celebrates Navratri with family by performing Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

Superstar Salman Khan’s first heroine, Bhagyashree celebrated the auspicious festival of Navratri with her husband Himalaya Dasani in Rishikesh. She was also accompanied by her son Abhimanyu Dasani and daughter Avantika Dasani. She attended the Ganga aarti and even performed it with the gurus of the Parmartha Niketan Ashram. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video of the entire aarti ceremony. 

Take a look:

Ever since the family jetted off to Rishikesh, they have been sharing glimpses from their vacations. Bhagyashree shared a beautiful picture of herself and wrote, "Divinity !"

Actress' son and actor Abhimanyu took to Instagram and share a few pictures from the aarti. Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Har har Gange." 

Abhimanyu also shared a selfie with a picturesque background of the mountains and the flowing river.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) , will soon be seen in Shabbir Khan's Nikamma. His film Meenakshi Sundareshwar is all set to release on November 5 on Netflix.Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' also stars Sanya Malhotra. 

Also read: Bhagyashree on leaving films after Maine Pyaar Kiya: Actors have to give up a lot, I wasn't ready | Exclusive

Bhagyashree was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. She also has a role in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News