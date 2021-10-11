Bhagyashree celebrates Navratri with family by performing Ganga aarti in Rishikesh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIMANYUD Bhagyashree celebrates Navratri with family by performing Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

Superstar Salman Khan’s first heroine, Bhagyashree celebrated the auspicious festival of Navratri with her husband Himalaya Dasani in Rishikesh. She was also accompanied by her son Abhimanyu Dasani and daughter Avantika Dasani. She attended the Ganga aarti and even performed it with the gurus of the Parmartha Niketan Ashram. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video of the entire aarti ceremony.

Take a look:

Ever since the family jetted off to Rishikesh, they have been sharing glimpses from their vacations. Bhagyashree shared a beautiful picture of herself and wrote, "Divinity !"

Actress' son and actor Abhimanyu took to Instagram and share a few pictures from the aarti. Sharing the pictures he wrote, "Har har Gange."

Abhimanyu also shared a selfie with a picturesque background of the mountains and the flowing river.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) , will soon be seen in Shabbir Khan's Nikamma. His film Meenakshi Sundareshwar is all set to release on November 5 on Netflix.Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Bhagyashree was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. She also has a role in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam.