Bawaal FIRST Reviews: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor hail Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'unusual' story

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is set to release this Friday (July 21). With the leads creating a massive wave with their off-screen camaraderie and sizzling on-screen chemistry, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to land on OTT. Ahead of this, a special screening of Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, was held in Mumbai and had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Bawaal, which promises an intense love story against the backdrop of a war in Europe, has garnered love and appreciation.

Arjun Kapoor's post

Arjun Kapoor praised the film and called it a 'unique yet entertaining' story. Giving a shoutout to his sister-actress Janhvi and close friend Varun Dhawan, Arjun wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story.. It’s a unique yet entertaining film… It has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that’s how simple it is."

Karan Johar's post

Calling it 'unusual and original love story', Karan Johar expressed, "Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson."

Maniesh Paul's post

Maniesh Paul who has shared screen with Varun in JugJugg Jeeyo said, "Loved this film! @varundvn what a brilliant performance @janhvikapoor you had my heart! @niteshtiwari22 captain of the ship in full form Congrats @wardakhannadiadwala."

Bawaal First reviews

Radhika Madan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also praised the performances of the two leading actors in the film. Mukesh wrote, "@niteshtiwari22 I love you bhai, dil baar baar Jeet lete ho (you win hearts) #bawaal outstanding and @varundvn Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kaha chupa rakhi the yeh performance (what a performance, where were you hiding this talent till now)?? and @janhvikapoor so so well done, especially emotional scenes congratulations…"

Bawaal reviews

About Bawaal

Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, is set in the heartland of Lucknow. The film is set to release on July 21, on Amazon Prime. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

