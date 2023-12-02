Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat: Rapper addresses controversy around using Lord Shiva's name in Sanak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rapper Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat

Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat: In April this year, rapper Badshah landed in a soup after his song Sanak was accused of hurting religious sentiments. He recently appeared on India's popular show Aap Ki Adalat Rajat Sharma where he addressed the controversy.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief accused him of spoiling the generation with his songs, Badshah (laughs) said, "They are already spoiled sir. My songs are child-friendly. I use my talent to express myself."

On being asked about using Lord Shiva for one of his viral songs Sanak, Badshah said, "I didn't make fun of Lord Shiva sir. We have a creative process while we write. When you think about that creative process, you don't realise it can hurt someone. I apologised for it Sir." He further clarified that his songs are for fun purposes.

Badshah's Lord Shiva Controversy

In April 2023, a senior priest of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple threatened to file an FIR against Badshah and heavily criticised him for using Lord Shiva's name along with cuss words in his song, Sanak. The priest demanded the singer remove the name of God from the song and also demanded an apology.

Following the outrage, Badshah released an apology and changed some parts of the song. "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone’s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion. In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone," Badshah wrote in his Instagram post.

