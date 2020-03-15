Ayushmann Khurrana recalls board exam preparation when he confessed his feelings to Tahira Kashyap

The year 2020 started off with a bang for Ayushmann Khurrana who gave his first hit of the year through 'Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan' in which he was seen playing the role of a gay partner to Jitendra Kumar. The actor is currently swaying in the success of the film. Meanwhile, he took a chance and uploaded a photo of his beautiful wife Tahira Kashyap reminiscing the days during board exam preparation when he decided to put in front his feelings for her. His gesture was in relation to the 19 years of togetherness that the couple is recently celebrating.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a collage of Thaira's adorable photos in different expressions and captioned it as, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm."

Soon the post started getting some adorable comments from their fans who wrote, "IGHT IMMA GO AND CRY, "Do you even know how many people are actually going to confess their feelings to their loved ones after reading this ! Thanks for sharing."

Tahira is these days working as a short filmmaker. Taking about her, Ayushmann in an interview said, "Tahira’s style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana’s are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and now have two kids--son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. On the work front, Ayushmann is busy shooting for his next Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

