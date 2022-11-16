Ayushmann Khurrana felt he was making his debut again during shoot of 'An Action Hero'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for portraying the boy next door and relatable characters in his movies, will be seen as a flamboyant Hindi movie star in his upcoming film 'An Action Hero'. While shooting for the film, the actor felt like he was making a debut all over again.

He had to unlearn a lot of things to get into the groove for the character. Talking about it, the actor said, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for 'An Action Hero'. I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like 'An Action Hero'".

He mentioned that the character is far from who he is in real life, "Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoiled, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits."

Ayushmann is ecstatic that the trailer of 'An Action Hero' has been widely appreciated by audiences. Watch the video here-

"I'm thrilled that people have loved the trailer of 'An Action Hero'. I always want to present myself in a new way on screen and hunt out scripts that sparkle with newness every single time. It feels great to see how people have connected to 'An Action Hero' as being that kind of film", he adds.

'An Action Hero', directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, is set to release on December 2.

