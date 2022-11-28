Ayushmann Khurrana declares he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan with epic photo outside Mannat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA, SHAH RUKH Ayushmann Khurrana, Shah Rukh Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana had a fan moment as he crossed superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. The Bollywood actor took a moment to relish the SRK fan in him. It is a normal sight to have a swarm of fans stationed outside Manna to get a glimpse of the superstar. However, it came as a surprise, to see Ayushmann in between the crowd and greeting fans.

Turning to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture capturing the moment. He described it as, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian." In the picture, the 'Dream Girl' actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car. Take a look:

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Srkians for life," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan." "Biggest srkian in the world," another fan commented.

Ayushmann is currently busy promoting his upcoming quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the film is touted as a slick thriller.

Talking about his film and the character, Ayushmann in earlier statement said, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for 'An Action Hero'. I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like 'An Action Hero'".

He mentioned that the character is far from who he is in real life, "Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoiled, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits."

Ayushmann's 'An Action Hero' trailer has been widely appreciated by audiences.

