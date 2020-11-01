Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNIS_LIFE Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates '125 years of togetherness' with Tahira on wedding anniversary

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have a fairytale love story. The duo has been together for more than a decade now and shares a bond as fresh as a daisy. There is no denying that the duo is a living example of how love should look like. Interestingly, the two were in the same tuition class in class 12th in Chandigarh and from there, their love bloomed and today, they are happily married with two children. On Sunday, the duo celebrated their wedding anniversary. Sharing a lovestruck picture with Tahira, Ayushmann Khurrana penned down a heartfelt note for his beautiful wife and said that they are celebrating '125 years of togetherness.'

Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm.."

Soon after the Dreamgirl actor shared the post, Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section with wishes. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwww Happy anniversary you guys." Masaba Gupta and Dia Mirza said, "Happy Anniversary." Manav Vij commented, "Happy anniversary bujurgo बुजुर्गों - mujhe pee se hi shaq tha app dono pe - love u both." Brother Aparshakti Khurana also commented and said, "Happy Anniversary to my absolute favourite"

On a related note, Tahira Kashyap in her new book, "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", has revealed that she used to "make-out" with Ayushmann while watching Shah Rukh Khan's movies in theatres. SRK reviewed the book and also reacted on the revelation.

"I'm not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau's favorite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira," SRK's review read.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood celebrities have been reviewing Tahira book. Talking about Ayushmann's reaction to it, Tahira has revealed, "At times he would his eyebrows, and we all know he has bushy eyebrows. So they would raise in amazement and amusement as well. Often his lips would twirl. He would find a lot of things funny, but many times, after reading a couple of chapters, he actually said 'do you want to write all this? It was between the both of us', 'why does it need to reach the book and the pages of the book'"

On the work front, Ayushmann stars in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" opposite Vaani Kapoor. The duo is currently shooting at his hometown Chandigarh.

