DYK Shane Warne wanted Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to play him in biopic?

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He was 52. Warne's passing came as a big jolt to fans across the world and even the artist community in India mourned his death. Warne's manager, James Erskine, confirmed on Fox Cricket that one of the spinner's friends performed CPR on him after finding the former cricketer unresponsive in his bed in a villa "after he was late rousing".

Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital in Koh Samui, Thailand but could not be revived.

As legendary as Warne was in the sporting world, a biopic on him was also being planned at one point in time. However, it has not been made till now.

Back in 2015, rumours were doing the rounds that Shane, who had retired by then will be featuring in a Bollywood film. The late cricketer had confirmed the news as well. He separately told PTI, “There is an offer. There is someone who has something for me."

However, he later revealed that an Indian production company was in talks to produce his biopic but things got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India. And they’re basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they’ve ‘Hollywood-ised’ it. It’s all sorts of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll stuff," he had told news.com.au. Warne added that he wanted either Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to play him in the film.

Meanwhile, the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG) Great Southern Stand in Australia will be renamed after Warne. A report in cricket.com.au said on Saturday that passionate cricket fans and people from other walks of life "laid flowers, meat pies and beer cans" at Warne's statue at the MCG following the legend's sudden death. "Among the other offerings were a can of beer, a packet of cigarettes and a meat pie -- a nod to Warne's famously hard-charging lifestyle," the report said.

