Ranveer Singh, Randeep, Shilpa Shetty & others mourn Australian cricketer Shane Warne's sudden demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHILPA SHETTY Australian cricketer Shane Warne

Highlights Australian cricketer Shane Warne passes away at 52

He died due to a "suspected heart attack"

The passing away of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has shocked the entire world. The greatest leg-spinner of all-time, has died, aged 52. Warne died of a suspected heart attack reported Fox Cricket. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement on the Fox website said. Following his death, a number of Bollywood celebrities and fans poured in condolence posts over social media. Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Shane Warne with a broken heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty shared happy pictures with the legend and tweeted, "Legends live on @shanewarne23 #ShaneWarne."

Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia."

Randeep Hooda, who got discharged today after his knee surgery took to his official Twitter handle and posted Shane Warne's picture. He wrote, "Rest in Peace Warnie #ShaneWarne #Legend."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Very very shocking." Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Shane Warne this is extremely sad and sudden… gone too soon."

"Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers," wrote Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format. The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.