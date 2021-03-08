Image Source : TWITTER/YRF Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has Khosla Ka Ghosla connect; Here's what

Filmmaker Dibaker Banerjee has found a connection between his 2006 directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla and his upcoming film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". He says his new film has taken long to release just like the 2006 film. "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become my other Khosla. The audience and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It's only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it," said the filmmaker.

He says he wanted Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to be a film that couples, families, and friends could watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner and argue over.

"Ours will be one of the first films to open theatrically, and I'm waiting to watch if that happens (with masks on!) or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent-minded (effort) to go for the ummer blockbusters that are waiting for us to be the cannon fodder and then come in and wave their victory flags!" he added.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to release last year. Due to the pandemic, the film got pushed. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2021.

"We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before release! But there's a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families, and friends fighting about whose film it was -- Sandy or Pinky -- with masks on, at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained, and reclaim a bit of our lost lives --like Sandy and Pinky in the film."

The film will see Arjun Kapoor play a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world, Sandeep.