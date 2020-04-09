Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls making original song for Delhi 6 with 'no short cuts'

Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman reacted to the new version of his 2009 song Masakali and took a dig at it saying he didn't use any short cuts to create the song.

New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2020 8:47 IST
Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman reacted to the new version of his 2009 song Masakali and took a dig at it saying he didn't use any short cuts to create the song. On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Masakali 2.0 dropped on YouTube and instantly became the topic of discussion. The song turned into a meme fest online as fans felt it didn't do justice to the original song. Not just fans, AR Rahman also reacted to the song, however, he refrained from talking about it but opened up about the song he made years ago.

In a note on social media, AR Rahman said, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman." He captioned the note saying, "Enjoy the original #Masakali."

Watch original Masakali here:

As Masakali 2.0 surfaced on the internet, fans expressed their disappointment about it. One Twitter user took a dig at the song and wrote, "BREAKING: Bollywood reports 1 new death of a song. #Masakali2" Many people said that Bollywood has murdered another amazing song. Actress Meera Chopra also reacted to the song and tweeted, "Just saw #Masakali2 , matlab plz somebody tell me what was the need to do this. I mean why????"

The new Masakali 2.0 has been released by Tseries and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

 

