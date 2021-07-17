Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get goofy in England. Their latest photos are proof!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get goofy in England

Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli are in England currently. The duo is having a gala time getting goofy on the streets. The actress on Saturday took to instagram to treat fans with happy pictures of her with her loving husband Virat. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen getting clicked candidly.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans."

Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika is now six-months-old. The duo celebrated her half birthday by sharing adorable pictuyres on social media. The actress said her daughter's one smile can change the whole world around. The first picture showed Anushka playing with Vamika while the second image had Virat holding their daughter and smiling.

"Her one smile can change our whole world around !I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three," Anushka wrote alongside the image.

Vamika was born on January 11. Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as Virushka by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. lately Anushka has been seen sporting a necklace gifted to her by designer friend Sabyasachi. The necklace has 'a' and 'v' written on it.

Talking about the necklace, it is created in a Victorian style in gold and adorned with semi-precious stones. Anushka had also wore it during her pregnancy photoshoot for Vogue. The actress had earlier thanked the designer for the special gift.

Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.