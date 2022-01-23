Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMA_VIRATIAN_18 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika's first photo goes viral; here's how fans are reacting

Highlights Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had thanked those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos

They celebrated her first birthday in South Africa inside a bio-bubble

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika's first picture is being circulated on social media platforms. By the look of the viral picture, it seems like the mother-daughter duo were snapped in the stands during an ongoing cricket tournament in South Africa. For the unversed. Anushka along with Vamika has accompanied Virat on his cricket tour.

In the picture, Anushka can be seen holding the little one in her arms. She can be seen wearing a blue outfit, while Vamika looks adorable in pink attire. Anushka and Virat have always requested paparazzi to maintain their daughter Vamika's privacy. After their daughter was born Virat and Anushka issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight and shared, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Earlier, when pictures of Vamika have been shared on the internet, her face has been blurred respecting her privacy. However, this time a screenshot is being shared on social media revealing Vamika's face.

This has fueled Virat and Anushka's fans with anger. They have been demanding fan pages and other accounts to delete the posts. Here's how they have been reacting on social media:

Recently, Anushka had penned a note thanking the camerapersons for not clicking pictures of their daughter Vamika. “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” Anushka had shared.