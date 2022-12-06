Anushka Sharma on her cameo in Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan's Qala: Had fun playing a yesteryear actress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who was most recently seen in a cameo in Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan's "Qala", says she had a great time portraying an actor from the black-and-white era in the latest Netflix film. Anushka left many surprised with her special appearance in the song "Ghodey Pe Sawaar" from Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula.

The actor, whose last big-screen release was 2018's "Zero", said she is elated with the reaction of the audience towards her role in the Hindi-language period psychological drama. "I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryear actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime," Anushka said in a statement.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, "Qala" follows the story of a young playback singer Qala Manjushree (Tripti Dimri) of the 1930s and '40s of India. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Girija Oak and Sameer Kochchar.

Anushka had previously backed Anvita's directorial debut "Bulbbul", which also starred Tripti and released on the streamer in 2020.

About Qala

The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film marks the debut of Babil Khan.

What's next for Anushka?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

