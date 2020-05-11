Anupam Kher wishes for former PM Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness. 

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2020 10:03 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness. In 2009, he underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS. Taking to Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher wished for the speedy recovery of the senior leader of the Congress political party. 

The 65-year-old actor tweeted, "मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्  #मनमोहन_सिंह जी जल्द ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौटें। Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery." 

Have a look at his tweet here:

He was admitted under Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm. Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

-With PTI inputs

