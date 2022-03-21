Anupam Kher on his The Kashmir Files' character: It represents atrocities against every human being

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher as Pushkar Pandit in The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher's character in The Kashmir Files, Pushkar Pandit, has become one of the most talked about roles in recent times. He plays the role of the first generation Kashmiri Pandit, who faced the extremes of the community's exodus first hand. Thanking fans for loving his character and the film, the actor shared some photos of him from the film. He said that his character not only represents the atrocities that Kashmiri Pandits went through but every human being who has been traumatised in one way or the other.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Ye chehara mera nahin, #PushkarPandit ka hai.ye chehara ab aane vaale hazaaron saalon tak na keval #KashmiriHindus ke saath jo amaanaveey hua, usaka, balki duniya mein jahaan kaheen bhee insaaniyat ka qatl hua hai usaka bhi prateek banega. Pichhale kuch dino se #TheKashmirFiles ko mila aapka pyaar iska saboot hai! (This face is not mine, but that of #PushkarPandit. This face will now be a symbol of not only the dehumanization that happened to #KashmiriHindus, but also of the killing of humanity that has had happened in the world. Your love for #TheKashmirFiles from the past few days is proof of that!)"

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Recently, screenwriter and director Vivek Agnihotri said that the row over his latest flick ‘The Kashmir Files’ was unnecessary and that the movie was based “entirely on facts”. He alleged that certain people were running businesses by “using Kashmir” and the stir was created by them, so that their prospects are not dented.

“Some groups have been using Kashmir as a business. Our movie has tried to put an end to this. So, those who benefited from this are trying to create a controversy. But there cannot be any controversy over terrorism,” Agnihotri told the media in Lucknow.

“We have tried to show that when militancy enters a community and is given ideological support from a part of the society, it leads to disaster,” Agnihotri said, adding that his movie was based “entirely on facts”.