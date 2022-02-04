Anupam Kher gives hilarious 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' twist to Samantha's 'Oo Antava' item song

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUPAMKHER 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first item number

South superstars Ally Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song 'oo Antava' from the blo0ckbuster Pushpa has been ruling the internet. Other than being Samantha's first item number, the song won hearts for its peppy beats and choreography. It has become a sensation on social media and Instagram reels as well. On Friday, Bollywood's favourite character actor Anupam Kher uploaded a humorous video of a 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song edited to the tune of 'Oo Antava'.

Anupam Kher's edited video featured late actress Reema Lagoo as she seems to lip-sync to the item song, followed by the entire scene edited in a way that is in sync with Devi Sri Prasad's Telugu composition, which is burning the charts. Adding to the humour, Kher wrote: "Samdhan Ji is back."

He added: "Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! #Koka #AajHamareDilMei @alluarjun@Samanthaprabhu2."

The item number has been covered in many different renditions, which have increased the buzz around the sizzler exponentially from the time of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's release.

Earlier, Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul had also shared a video shaking a leg to the song. Dancing on the track dressed in a traditional Masaai ensemble, he captioned the video, "Oh antava mama pushpa songs are (fire emoji) @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp@adityamusicindia "

Talking about the song, Samantha said that she was reluctant to do it, but Allu Arjun's motivation made her grab this opportunity. "There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do 'Oo Antava'", she said.

"Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun", the 'Ye Mayachesave' actress said.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.

(With IANS inputs)