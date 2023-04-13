Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher announces next film ‘The Room’, reunites with Khosla Ka Ghosla co-star

Anupam Kher, a Bollywood veteran, has officially revealed his new film, provisionally named The Room. The next film in Kher's career will be a thriller directed by Sikandar Sidhu. The Room will be Anupam Kher's 536th feature film.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared the news. He released a collection of photos from the set of The Room. Kher is seen posing with Parvin Dabas in one of the photos, who earlier acted with Kher in Khosla Ka Ghonsla. Parvin Dabas wore a white shirt with yellow-purple fish patterns over it, while Anupam Kher sported a grey suit with a maroon tie for contrast.

The film's official release date is yet unknown. Fans swarmed the comment area with red heart emoticons and joyful words shortly after the actor broke the news. "Congratulations, God bless you sir," one fan said. "You are such an inspiration, Anupam ji," one person remarked.

Anupam Kher upcoming projects

Meanwhile, he will appear in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, 'The Vaccine War.' The film 'The Vaccine War' is about India's efforts in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine during the epidemic. 'The Vaccine War,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is slated to be released in 11 languages on Independence Day 2023. Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be featured in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

