Anupam Kher pens heartbreaking note for Satish Kaushik after payer meet: 'Tu bhi kya yaad karega...'

Anupam Kher attended the prayer meet of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Anupam was the first one to share the news of Satish Kaushik's demise on social media. Anupam stayed by his friend's side in the ambulance as Satish's body was taken for the last rites at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai. Post the prayer meet, he shared a video along with an emotional and heartbreaking farewell note for late actor-producer.

Sharing a slow-motion video of him showering rose petals on Satish's picture, Anupam wrote, "Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye (go, I forgive you for leaving me alone)! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (goodbye my friend, you will remember how I have put your favourite song in the background)! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti."

One of his fans commented on his post, "Feel like I'm watching Uunchai movie characters in real life... Dosti zindabad (long live friendship)." Another wrote, "You both are a true example of friendship." Anupam Kher and Satish had worked together numerous times in their careers and remained friends for 45 years. ALSO READ: Anupam Kher bids emotional goodbye to Satish Kaushik in heartfelt video letter: 'Have to move on...'

Anupam Kher-Satish Kaushik's friendship

Earlier, a day after Satish Kaushik's cremation, The Kashmir Files actor took to Instagram to share a video where he bid an emotional goodbye to his friend while sharing his feelings on coping with the loss of the actor in a heartfelt letter. He posted the video letter and said "The reason I am talking to you guys because I need to get rid of the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik. And it's killing me because a 45 years old friendship is very deep. It becomes a habit which you never want to lose it. Ever since he has gone, I have been thinking where I would eat. I thought I should call Satish and I was about to pick up my phone and dial him. It's tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody."

He continued, "We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together from the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We used to sit together, eat together. We both came to Mumbai one after another. We worked hard and reached where we are today. We tasted success, we used to get jealous and fight with each other..."

