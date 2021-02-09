Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy become proud parents of baby boy| PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT REDDY Anita Hassanandani- Rohit Reddy become proud parents of baby boy

Good News! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy on Tuesday have been blessed with a baby boy. The adorable couple has taken the internet by storm when they announced the pregnancy and now they have welcomed their first kid. Announcing the news, Rohit took to Instagram with a cute picture of him and Anita. In the photo, Anita can be seen flaunting her baby bump as Rohit plants a kiss on her cheek.

As soon as the news about their baby broke out, wishes and blessings began pouring in on social media from their fans, friends and family. The couple has been sharing gorgeous and stunning photos from a maternity photoshoot. Anita on the other hand kept fans updated about her pregnancy and awwdorable pictures.

Anita Hassanandani who is known for her roles in shows like Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein announced her pregnancy in October on social media. She shared a video where the 39-year-old actress and her husband Rohit Reddy re-live their romance, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. Speaking about Anita's professional life, she and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades. The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films "Kucch To Hai" and "Yeh Dil", unite for the mystery thriller "Maarrich", which also stars Naseeruddin Shah.