Anil Kapoor congratulates Mr. India child artist Karan Nath for his next film

Karan Nath worked with Anil Kapoor in Mr. India as a child artist

Actor Anil Kapoor often takes to his social media accounts to share throwback pictures and give his fans a dose of nostalgia. This time he took his fans to Mr India days. Anil shared a tweet, that featured two pictures, one of which was from the Mr India days with Sridevi, Satish Kaushik and the film's child artist while the other was a poster from an upcoming fil Guns of Banaras. Anil shared this post to congratulates Mr India child artist Karannath who is all set to make his big screen debut with Guns of Banaras.

Sharing the post, Anil tweeted, "That Kid from Mr India” ready to make his mark!!! All the very best @karannnathh #GunsofBanaras"

“That Kid from Mr India” ready to make his mark!!! All the very best @karannnathh #GunsofBanaras pic.twitter.com/6sNQBUoqZx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 13, 2020

Directed by Shekhar Suri, Guns of Banaras stars debutant Karan Nath and is set to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Malang. The film has already been creating quite a buzz ahead of its release. From the first poster to its trailer and now, songs, Malang has attracted a lot of attention. Malang stars Anil Kapoor Kapoor, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Talking about Aditya and Disha's performance in the film Anil has said that this will be a life changing film for them, and they will become huge stars after its release. Anil Kapoor said, “After Malang, Adi and Disha will become big stars. I have told a lot of actors will make it big much before they do. Every frame I have seen, in dono ko dekhke mazaa aaya. Malang is the new age Aashiqui. I feel like falling in love all over again after watching them.”

Malang is set to hit the theatres on Feb 7.