'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' seems like someone is dissecting my life, says Ananya Panday

Working on her upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" has been a "cathartic" experience for Ananya Panday and the actor says she is hopeful that the coming-of-age story will resonate with the people of her generation. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai. The movie, directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

“It is relevant to someone especially of my age because it has a lot to do with social media. It's a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic," Ananya told PTI.

"There are times when you read a scene and you feel that has happened to me, it seems like someone is dissecting my life. I have had my own bit to this film, you almost feel like it's real,” she added.

Ananya, 23, said working on Shakun Batra's “Gehraiyaan” acted like a training ground for her, an experience she has utilised on “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan”.

“When I started out, I was completely a director’s actor and I loved spending time with the director and the way they had thought of a scene. I would go with that mostly. It was a great way of working," said the actor, who made her debut with "Student of the Year 2", in 2019.

“‘Gehraiyaan’ was a game changer because Shakun had faith in me and helped me find my voice as an actor. I learnt a lot from the film and I see the difference in me,” she said.

Since her debut, the actor has starred in movies "Pati Patni Aur Woh", "Khaali Peeli" and her latest release "Liger", led by Vijay Deverakonda.

For the sports drama, Ananya said, she relied completely on director Puri Jagannadh's vision. “I went with the vision of Puri sir, which is so strong. ‘Liger’ is a film where you have to have fun without inhibitions or fears. I spent a lot of time observing Puri sir because he knows the best,” she said.

Ananya said she feels grateful to have got the opportunity to be a part of a pan-India movie like “Liger” at an early stage in her career.

“I am grateful and lucky that they (makers) chose me as a lead in this movie. As actors, we aspire to reach a wider audience. I want to garner as much love as possible from this movie,” she said.

In addition to Ananya and Vijay, “Liger” also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy. The film is produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

