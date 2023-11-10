'To new beginnings': Ananya Panday buys her first luxury home in Mumbai on Dhanteras | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Ananya Panday

On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023, Ananya Panday bought her own house in Mumbai. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, shared the news with her fans on social media. She shared a picture and a video of the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony on Instagram.

In the first frame, the actor can be seen dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit and posed with her hands folded in the first picture. She hosted a puja at her new home, which is when the picture was taken. In another brief video, the actor can be seen smashing a coconut at the door as part of the grihapravesh puja rites.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya Panday on dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur attended Dhanteras Puja at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai earlier today. The duo left the ceremony together and was spotted twinning in yellow. On the other hand, her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 recently made headlines. Sara Ali Khan joined her and they spoke extensively about their careers, romantic relationships, and their bonds with their mothers. In the episode, Panday indirectly admitted to dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Speaking of her work, the actor was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She received rave reviews for her performance.

Also Read: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's chemistry in new posters will make you miss your significant one | See here

Latest Entertainment News