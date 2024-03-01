Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Saina Nehwal gives glimpse of celebrity stays at Jamnagar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saina Nehwal gives glimpse of celebs' stay at Jamnagar

The pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani, son of businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has started in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A gathering of stars has also been organized for this three-day program. Several famous faces of the country and the world have reached Jamnagar, where they are being welcomed grandly. Not only this, but grand arrangements have also been made for their stay, food, and drink. Its glimpse has also started emerging now. On this occasion, badminton player and Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal also shared a video and gave a sneak peek into celebrity stays at Jamnagar.

A look into the VIP lounge

Stars are reaching the venue by boarding trains and buses from the airport. First, they were welcomed with welcome drinks and breakfast at the airport itself and then as soon as they reached the venue, the guests were welcomed in the luxury VIP lounge, where they were served a variety of dishes and sherbat (Indian drinks). This luxury tent lounge has everything from AC to sofa-table and comfort items.

Watch the video here:

Saina Nehwal has given a tour of VIP rooms by sharing the video. The guests will be made to stay in luxury tents, which are amidst lush green garden areas. These tents are divided into two rooms. The first room has been made as a drawing room, while the second room has been made as a bedroom.

These stars will create a stir with their performance

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived with their entire family. Many other foreign businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg have come to attend this pre-wedding event. Apart from this, many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone have come to make this event more grand. Apart from Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Foreign stars like Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown, and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers.

