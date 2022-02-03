Amitabh Bachchan sells parents Harivansh Rai, Teji Bachchan's Delhi home 'Sopaan' for ₹23 crores

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN, SOURCED Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi house Sopaan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently sold off his Delhi's Gulmohar Park property named 'Sopaan' worth ₹23 crore. The actor spent his childhood and growing years in that house. He used to live there before moving to Mumbai. It is believed that it was the Bachchan family’s first home. The Delhi residence belonged to Amitabh's late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

According to a report in The Economic Times the house has been purchased by the CEO of Nezone group of companies, Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years. According to the data obtained by Zapkey, the registry of Amitabh's 418.05 square-metre home was completed on December 7, 2021.

The new buyers of the house told the publication, "It's an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and we're looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset."

Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of several sprawling properties around the world. He currently lives in his Mumbai house Jalsa with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya. He also has other properties including Janak Palace, Prateeksha, Vatsa and an unnamed property behind Jalsa. He also owns a mansion in Dubai, and an apartment in Paris.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama 'Jhund' on March 4, 2022. He will also be seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Project K', and 'Brahmastra'.