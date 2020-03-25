Amitabh Bachchan says toilets play crucial role in curbing coronavirus. Watch video to find out how

The country has joined hands together to fight the novel coronavirus that has become a pandemic all over the world. PM Narendra Modi, in his second speech on March 24 announced a complete lockdown in the nation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Ever since the virus hit India, many Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit to share messages to the people on social media on how they can prevent themselves from having the same. One amongst those is megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has got all the more active on various platforms and informing people how they can keep themselves safe. Yet again, another video that has been posted by the actor tells how not defecating in the public can keep coronavirus away.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared his video and spoke of how a study shows that COVID-19 can linger on human excreta for a longer time than it does on respiratory samples. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Corona A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. Come on India, we are going to fight this ! Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh... Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Recently, when the lockdown was announced, he shared the poem written in Hindi, which reads: "Hath hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, sune adesh pradhan ka, sada tum aur hum, yeh bandish jo lagi hai, jeevdayee banegi, 21 dino ka sankalp nishchit corona dafnayegi."

On the work front, he will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will work with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.